* Annual inflation rate rises to 0.1 pct
* Economists had expected inflation to remain negative
* Pick-up in prices is good news for ECB
* But rise at least partly due to Easter price increases
(Adds details, economists)
BERLIN, March 30 Germany's annual inflation
turned positive in March, suggesting the European Central Bank's
expansive monetary policy is gaining traction even though some
of the rise was caused by hoteliers and retailers raising prices
for the early Easter holiday.
The stronger-than-expected March reading came after the ECB
introduced far-reaching measures to ease policy earlier this
month, its latest attempt to try to revive growth and stave off
the threat of deflation.
German prices, harmonised to compare with other European
countries (HICP), rose by 0.1 percent on the year after falling
by 0.2 percent in February, preliminary data released by the
Federal Statistics Office on Wednesday showed.
The March reading nonetheless remained well below the
European Central Bank's inflation target for the whole euro zone
of just below 2 percent. Economists polled by Reuters had
expected the March reading to show a decline of 0.1 percent.
Economists said the unexpected rise in prices could be
partly traced to the early Easter holiday and said they expected
inflation to remain low in the near term.
"The probability that it will fall once again significantly
under the zero line has, however, become smaller now," said DZ
bank economist Michael Holstein.
"The ECB's latest measures have nothing to do with this
increase in inflation. It could, however, help to ease
nervousness in the Euro Tower," he said, referring to the
central bank's headquarters.
For the euro zone, the Reuters consensus forecast is for a
March inflation rate, due out on Thursday, of -0.1 percent from
-0.2 percent in February.
After the positive reading from Germany, economists said the
data could also surprise to the upside.
Commerzbank analyst Marco Wagner said he expected the German
inflation rate to remain low over the next few months.
"From the summer it will, however, presumably, pick up
noticeably, since prices for energy, which have pushed the
inflation rate down up to now, should start to rise again," he
said.
On an non-harmonised basis, German annual inflation
accelerated to 0.3 percent in March from zero in February.
A breakdown of the non-harmonised data showed prices for
food and services rose more sharply than a month ago, while a
steep drop in energy prices continued to act as a brake on the
headline figure.
The statistics office said it would publish final consumer
price data for March on April 12.
(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing
by Larry King)