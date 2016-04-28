BERLIN, April 28 Annual consumer prices in
Germany were unchanged in April, regional data indicated on
Thursday, illustrating the scale of the task the European
Central Bank faces in trying to boost inflation back towards its
target level.
Prices edged down on the year in six German states, turning
negative in three while falling to 0.1 or 0.2 percent in the
rest, the preliminary data showed.
The state readings will feed into nationwide data due at
1200 GMT.
The euro area has struggled with little or no inflation for
the past year and the ECB expects the bloc-wide figure to turn
negative again before slowly ticking up, but staying below its
target of just under 2 percent for some years.
Capital Economics analyst Jennifer McKeown said the state
data suggested pan-German EU-harmonised consumer price inflation
(HICP) fell to 0.0 percent, which would be in line with the
Reuters consensus forecast.
The reading was 0.1 percent in March.
"German inflation is likely to remain very weak over the
next couple of months before energy effects push it to around
1.5 percent by year-end," McKeown said.
Due to the economic upswing and the robust labour market,
price pressures in Germany are not as weak as elsewhere in the
euro zone. Still, inflation expectations are very subdued and
wage growth has slowed recently.
"Even in the euro zone's largest and arguably strongest
economy, inflation seems unlikely to reach the ECB's near 2
percent target over the medium term," McKeown said.
For the euro zone, economists polled by Reuters expect the
April inflation rate, due out on Friday, to have fallen to -0.1
percent from 0.0 percent in March.
On Wednesday, ECB policymakers played down the need for more
stimulus in the near term, calling for people to be patient and
wait for existing measures to take effect.
The ECB unveiled a surprisingly large stimulus package in
March but falling inflation expectations have fuelled
expectations of more easing, possibly as early as June when the
bank's staff present new growth and inflation forecasts.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; editing by John Stonestreet)