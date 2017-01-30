BERLIN Jan 30 German inflation is likely to
have picked up further in January, surpassing the European
Central Bank's official price stability target of just under 2
percent for the first time in more than four years, regional
data suggested on Monday.
The strong inflation data, published by several German
states, is expected to fuel the political debate in Europe's
biggest economy about an end to the ECB's loose monetary policy.
Preliminary data from several states showed that consumer
price inflation accelerated in most German regions. In the most
populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia, for example, annual
inflation rose to 2.1 percent after 1.9 percent in December.
Consumer prices increased by 2.3 percent in Saxony and by
2.4 percent in Hesse whereas the annual inflation rate remained
unchanged at 1.7 percent in both Brandenburg and Bavaria.
The state readings, which are not harmonised to compare with
other euro zone countries, will feed into nationwide inflation
data for Europe's largest economy due out at 1300 GMT.
A Reuters poll suggests overall consumer price inflation
rose to 2.0 percent in January after 1.7 percent in December,
the highest rate since December 2012.
Helaba economist Stefan Muetze said, however, he now
expects the EU-harmonised inflation rate (HICP) to come in a
tick stronger at around 2.1 percent.
For the euro zone as a whole, economists polled by Reuters
expect the inflation rate, due on Tuesday, to rise to 1.5
percent in January after 1.1 percent in December.
Given that transportation costs soared in most German
states, Jennifer McKeown of Capital economics said that there
were first signs of rising price pressures also in the core
components of the inflation rate.
But she added that underlying price pressures, especially in
the services sector, were still relatively subdued.
"Accordingly, concerns about rising inflationary pressures
in Germany are unlikely to prevent the ECB from implementing
this year's asset purchases as planned," McKeown said.
Helaba's Muetze agreed, saying: "(ECB President Mario)
Draghi will keep a steady hand. The latest German data will not
make him change course all of a sudden."
The central bank of the 19-member single currency bloc has
unleashed unprecedented stimulus in recent years, cutting
interest rates aggressively and pumping more than a trillion
euros into the economy through asset purchases.
A sustained rebound in German inflation would give
Bundesbank president and ECB rate setter Jens Weidmann more
scope to argue for a reduction in the ECB's bond-buying
programme, a scheme that he has often criticised.
