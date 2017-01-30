BERLIN Jan 30 German annual inflation increased
further in January, hitting the highest level in
three-and-a-half years to reach the European Central Bank's
price stability target of just under 2 percent, preliminary data
showed on Monday.
German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other
European countries (HICP), rose by 1.9 percent on the year after
an increase of 1.7 percent in December, the Federal Statistics
Office said.
The data came in slightly weaker than a Reuters consensus
forecast of 2.0 percent. Still, it was the highest annual
inflation rate since July 2013.
On a non-harmonized basis, German annual inflation picked up
to 1.9 percent after 1.7 percent in December.
Rising energy prices and higher food costs were the drivers
behind the overall increase in January, a breakdown of the
non-harmonized data showed.
The figures are likely to further fuel the political debate
in Europe's biggest economy about an end to the ECB's loose
monetary policy.
A sustained recovery in German inflation would give
Bundesbank President and ECB rate-setter Jens Weidmann more
scope to argue for winding down the ECB's bond-buying programme
more quickly.
