BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
BERLIN, March 1 German inflation accelerated further in February, reaching its highest level in four-and-a-half years and surpassing the European Central Bank's price stability target of just under 2 percent, preliminary data showed on Wednesday.
German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European countries (HICP), rose by 2.2 percent on the year after an increase of 1.9 percent in January, the Federal Statistics Office said.
This was the highest annual inflation rate since August 2012 and came in slightly stronger than a Reuters consensus forecast of 2.1 percent.
On a non-harmonized basis, annual inflation also picked up to 2.2 percent after 1.9 percent in January.
Rising energy prices and higher food costs again were the main drivers behind the overall increase in February, a breakdown of the non-harmonized data showed.
With a federal election set for September, the inflation figures are likely to fuel calls for an end to the European Central Bank's loose monetary policy. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Joseph Nasr)
May 28 The U.S. economy is at or near the Federal Reserve's goals of full employment and stable prices, San Francisco Fed President John Williams said, adding that the U.S. central bank wants to make sure markets stay calm as it slowly returns interest-rate policy to normal.