* German consumer prices unchanged on the year in May

* Inflation data come in slightly stronger than expected

* Still analysts expect rate of nearly 2 pct by year-end (Adds analyst, details on inflation data)

By Michael Nienaber

BERLIN, May 30 German annual inflation rose out of negative territory in May but only as far as zero, showing price pressures in Europe's largest economy remain weak despite the European Central Bank's ultra-loose monetary policy.

The euro area has struggled with little or no inflation for the past year, caused mainly by a plunge in oil prices. The ECB expects the bloc-wide figure to tick up in coming months, but to stay below its target of just under 2 percent for some years.

Germany's annual inflation data, published by the Federal Statistics Office on Monday, showed consumer prices -- harmonised to compare with other European countries (HICP) -- were unchanged after falling by 0.3 percent in April.

The May reading came in slightly better than the Reuters consensus forecast for a 0.1 percent drop.

A breakdown of non-harmonised inflation data showed that energy remained the main drag. Prices for services and rents rose faster than they did the month before.

DZ Bank economist Michael Holstein pointed out that energy prices fell less sharply on the year than in previous months, a sign that energy base effects were fading, pushing up the overall inflation rate.

KfW bank chief economist Joerg Zeuner said German inflation was likely to rise in the coming months to nearly two percent at the end of the year.

"The recent rise in energy prices and Germany's strong economic upswing are making this forecast increasingly realistic," Zeuner added.

For the euro zone, economists polled by Reuters expect the inflation rate, due on Tuesday, to drop 0.1 percent in May, compared with a 0.2 percent decline in April.

The ECB is expected to leave interest rates unchanged when it meets on Thursday and to reiterate it will implement a surprisingly large stimulus package announced in March. The measures include purchases of corporate bonds and new so-called TLTRO loans for banks, both beginning in June.

The ECB may also raise some of its inflation forecasts for this year and the next after oil prices rebounded, giving it some breathing space to allow its measures to work their way into the economy.

A Reuters poll published last week showed that a slight majority of economists doubt the ECB will ease monetary policy again this year. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Larry King)