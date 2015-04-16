(Adds details and quotes)
By Michelle Martin
BERLIN, April 16 Leading economic institutes
from Germany, Austria and Switzerland warned on Thursday there
was a risk stock market bubbles could form as a result of the
European Central Bank's money-printing stimulus.
Under a quantitative easing (QE) programme which started in
early March, the ECB aims to buy 60 billion euros of bonds a
month until September 2016, or until inflation is back on a path
towards the bank's target of just under 2 percent.
The institutes said the bank's purchases of government bonds
were generally a suitable way to combat deflation risks but that
the effects on the real economy were uncertain.
"We cannot exclude the possibility that bubbles will form on
the stock markets if monetary policy remains expansive. When
they burst, there would be negative consequences for the
economy," the institutes said in a twice-yearly report
commissioned by the German government.
They said the same risk existed for other asset markets,
such as real estate.
Given the uncertainties involved, it was only justifiable
for the ECB to buy bonds if it needed to avert deflationary
risks, the institutes said, noting some signs that such risks
were easing.
"At the moment there are some signs that suggest the
inflation rate in the euro zone would stabilise even without the
bond-buying programme; the economy is reviving and the oil price
is not falling further," they said.
The institutes said the ECB's bond purchases through the
Eurosystem were linked to "considerable risks" for financial
stability and the stability of public finances in the euro zone.
The institutes said it was clear that the risk of the euro
zone turning its back on fiscal stability had increased because
the European Commission had started applying a more flexible
interpretation of the Stability and Growth Pact at the same time
as the ECB kicked off its bond-buying scheme.
"In this way the euro zone is moving further away from a
rule-bound economic policy to a discretionary one."
If governments take on too much debt and if inflation is
still rising in future, the ECB would hardly be able to end QE
or raise interest rates, the institutes said.
They said it would be harder to end QE in the euro zone than
in the United States as even if the overall situation suggested
it was time to stop buying bonds, the resulting increase in
funding costs could cause problems for individual member states.
"The ECB could face the decision of either preventing a new
debt crisis by continuing its low interest rate policy or
countering risks for price stability," the institutes said,
adding that this would undermine the ECB's independence.
They said QE was ultimately stopping capital markets from
raising borrowing costs in response to higher public debt in
euro zone countries, and that this was creating false incentives
for governments to continue increasing their debts.
The consortium of top institutes includes German think tanks
IWH, Kiel economics, Ifo, DIW and RWI. It also includes Zurich's
KOF, Vienna's Wifo and Vienna's IHS.
