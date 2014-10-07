* String of weak data raise questions about German strength
* Stimulus shift could occur if budget goal looks out of
reach
* IMF, ECB and EU partners call on Berlin to loosen fiscal
reins
* Economists estimate annual investment gap at 80 bln euros
By Noah Barkin
BERLIN, Oct 8 The last thing the faltering
European economy would appear to need right now is a sudden
downturn in Germany, hitherto the bloc's pillar of strength.
But a bout of German weakness may be precisely what is
required to convince Angela Merkel to loosen the fiscal reins at
home and provide Europe with a dose of stimulus that struggling
states like France and Italy have long been seeking.
For now, the top economic priority of Merkel's government is
to deliver on its promise of a "schwarze Null" - a federal
budget that is in the black, or fully balanced - in 2015.
That goal, spelled out in the coalition agreement struck
last year between Merkel's conservatives and the centre-left
Social Democrats (SPD), is described by officials in Berlin as a
political "holy grail" - an historic achievement that would
carry huge benefits for both ruling partners if reached.
It is largely due to the constraints of this budget target
that Merkel has repeatedly rebuffed calls at home and abroad for
Berlin to splash out more public money on infrastructure.
But if the German economy, which contracted by 0.2 percent
in the second quarter and may flatline in the third, continues
to weaken into next year, Merkel could be forced to reverse
course and step up public investment, as the European Central
Bank (ECB) and International Monetary Fund (IMF) have urged.
"If the only way to achieve the balanced budget goal is to
make cuts that would deepen a recession, it will be abandoned
and we will see more spending," said one senior German official,
who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.
Another official close to the chancellor said: "If the
German economy weakens substantially, that would be a game
changer."
POOR DATA
For now, the "schwarze Null" - or black zero - looks
comfortably within reach.
With unemployment still hovering near post-reunification
lows under 7 percent, tax revenues continue to flow into federal
coffers at record rates.
Rock-bottom interest rates have sharply reduced the cost of
borrowing in Germany, providing additional budget support. The
Bundesbank estimates the German state saved 120 billion euros
over the past seven years - including 37 billion euros last year
- thanks to the drop in rates.
"Of course there is a risk for the balanced budget goal if
the economy weakens considerably," said Eckart Tuchtfeld, an
economist at Commerzbank who focuses on budget issues. "But we
don't see this as likely. Our base case is for a temporary
period of economic weakness, not a prolonged recession."
Still, recent German data has been unusually poor. This week
industrial orders and output for the month of August posted
their steepest falls since the height of the global financial
crisis in 2009.
The Ifo institute's closely-watched gauge of business
sentiment has fallen for five straight months. And a recent
survey of purchasing managers showed activity in the German
manufacturing sector shrinking in September for the first time
in 15 months.
On Tuesday, the IMF slashed its 2014 growth forecast for
Germany to 1.4 percent from 1.9 percent, and its 2015 forecast
to 1.5 percent from 1.7.
"The risks to the German economic outlook are high," said
Marcel Fratzscher of the DIW economic institute in Berlin,
citing weakness in the euro area, political risks in France and
Italy, looming stress tests that could expose troubles at
European banks, and geopolitical threats from Ukraine and the
Middle East.
"My expectation is that if the economy deteriorates further
there will be a fundamental rethink of the German government's
policy," said Fratzscher, a former ECB official who leads a
panel of experts set up by Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel to
study ways to boost investment.
"You could see this shift very quickly," Fratzscher said.
The DIW estimates that Germany is suffering from an annual
investment gap of 80 billion euros after decades of declining
public and private spending on domestic infrastructure and
equipment.
At the start of the 1990s, investment represented 23 percent
of German gross domestic product (GDP). Now it is hovering
around 17 percent - compared to an OECD average of 20 percent.
CRACKS
Because of this, Fratzscher and other economists like Peter
Bofinger, who sits on the "wisemen" council of economic advisers
to the German government, believe it was a mistake for the
government to set itself a balanced budget goal in the first
place.
It is difficult to find anyone in the government who agrees
with that now.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has consistently
rejected calls from euro zone and G20 peers to increase public
spending and has instead called for measures to boost private
sector investment.
But there are signs of cracks in Berlin's united front.
Last month, Deputy Labour Minister Joerg Asmussen penned an
article with European Central Bank policymaker Benoit Coeure
calling on Berlin to promote investment and cut payroll taxes in
order to bolster growth in the euro zone.
Asmussen returned from a spell on the ECB's Executive Board
to join the coalition government last year and remains a
powerful voice.
Members of Gabriel's ministry are also sympathetic to the
idea of more public investment and admit that the economic
landscape has changed since the coalition agreed to the black
zero nearly a year ago.
"The commitment to a balanced budget was not a mistake given
the economic circumstances at the time it was made - on the
contrary it was good economics and politics," said the senior
German official, who is close to Gabriel.
"But the situation has changed. We now realise that we have
big needs in terms of infrastructure investment and the economic
environment has deteriorated."
(Editing by Mike Peacock)