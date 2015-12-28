BERLIN Dec 28 German industrial companies plan
to increase their investments by 6 percent in 2016, a positive
sign for an economy that has suffered from weak private
investment in recent years, a survey by the Munich-based Ifo
institute showed on Monday.
Ifo said the projected 6 percent rise compares to an
increase of 4 percent in 2015. It is expected to be driven by
large manufacturing firms, as smaller companies said they
intended to reduce their expenditure on new buildings and
equipment.
The results are based on responses from roughly two-thirds
of the 2,300 companies Ifo asked about their investment plans.
The institute plans to publish a breakdown of specific branches
within the manfacturing sector early next year.
Germany has suffered from weak public and private investment
in recent decades, prompting Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel to
set up a task force which unveiled proposals to address the
problem earlier this year.
Marcel Fratzscher, the head of the Berlin-based DIW economic
institute and chairman of the task force, said in April that the
German government and companies were investing 100 billion euros
a year too little, with most of the backlog in the private
sector.
Since then, the government has loosened the purse strings,
announcing plans to invest 13 billion euros in 2016 to modernise
roads and bridges.
(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Noah Barkin)