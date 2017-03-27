BERLIN, March 27 German exports to Iran rose by
26 percent last year and by more than 30 percent in January
alone, an economist at Germany's Chamber of Commerce and
Industry (DIHK) said on Monday, as trade between the two
countries picks up after sanctions were lifted.
Trade between Germany and Iran was worth 2.9 billion euros
in 2016, up from 2.4 billion euros in 2015, data from the
Federal Statistics Office showed. Exports of German goods
accounted for 2.6 billion euros of that amount.
DIHK foreign trade economist Volker Treier told Reuters he
was sticking to the aim of boosting trade in goods between
Germany and Iran to 5 billion euros by the end of 2018.
"With these growth rates, that's certainly achievable," he
said, though he added that a previous prediction of trade volume
reaching 10 billion euros within 10 years would probably take
longer.
"It's a stable upswing," he said. "But it's not the great
success of which we dreamed and of which we are still dreaming."
Treier said part of the problem was that hardly any major
banks want to get involved in projects and business with Iran
due to some U.S. sanctions that remain in place. German banks in
the United States risk fines by breaching such restrictions.
Another issue is that Iranian banks often do not fulfil
international standards, he said.
A 2015 deal between Iran and six major powers restricts
Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of
international economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic.
But U.S. President Donald Trump has made clear he wants to
take a tough stance against Iran. In February, the Trump
administration imposed sanctions on 25 individuals and entities
in Iran, which it said were just "initial steps" in its effort
to counteract what it sees as provocations.
Treier said few German companies were doing business in
Iraq, Iran's war-battered smaller neighbour, and it would take
years for many others to do so, adding that the future prospects
there were also "meagre".
