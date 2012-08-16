BERLIN Aug 16 Germany's main industry group
said on Thursday it did not believe plans to temporarily reduce
working hours at two major German firms would spell the same
fate for workers elsewhere as the mood in Europe's largest
economy was mostly upbeat.
Europe's largest economy has remained resilient throughout
much of the euro zone crisis But growth slowed in the second
quarter and recent indicators suggest the economy could contract
going forward, sending unemployment back up.
"I think those cases are exceptions," said the BDI's expert
on small and medium-sized firms Arndt Kirchhoff. "It is not a
general trend."
U.S. automaker General Motors' German unit Opel said
on Thursday it was in talks with workers to cut their hours in
response to weakening demand for cars in Europe. [I:nL6E8JG2EY]
If management and labour agree to shorten working hours at
Ruesselsheim, Opel can apply for subsidies under the German
government's short-work programme, called "Kurzarbeit".
The scheme was used by many struggling companies in the
2008-2009 recession, allowing them to preserve jobs by cutting
employees' hours when plant usage was low and having the
government compensate workers for part of their lost wages.
The government pays workers in the programme 60 percent of
their net lost wages for up to six months, or 67 percent if they
have children.
The BDI's Kirchhoff said the general mood in industry, and
economic growth in Germany, were stable despite the recent
slowdown. Data released this week showed that growth slowed to
0.3 percent in the second quarter from 0.5 percent in the first.
"I don't think we will experience big instances (of
Kurzarbeit), let alone compared with what we had in 2009."
At the height of the global financial crisis, more than 1.4
million workers in Germany received money under the programme.
That figure stood at only about 80,000 in May, but several
companies have had to seek subsidies in recent months.
ThyssenKrupp, Germany's biggest steelmaker, said
last month it would temporarily curb working hours at its five
steel-making facilities in Germany in response to a slowdown in
demand.
Also, the number of Germans out of work rose for a fourth
month running in July, albeit remaining close to its lowest
since Germany reunified more than two decades ago.
But BDI's Kirchhoff said in the case of Opel and other
carmakers, the business downturn was partly due to a one-off
measure implemented throughout Europe during the financial
crisis in order to stimulate growth then, namely
cash-for-clunkers schemes.
People had not bought extra cars, but brought forward their
planned purchases to make use of the car scrapping incentives.
"The cars that were sold then are not being bought again
now," said Kirchhoff, who is also a partner of a car parts
supplier with roughly 10,000 employees.
The BDI is the umbrella organization for industrial
businesses and industry-related service-providers.
(Reporting By Klaus Lauer and Sarah Marsh; editing by Ron
Askew)