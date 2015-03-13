BERLIN, March 13 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that the growth prospects for Europe and Germany in particular had brightened since the end of last year helped by low oil prices and loose monetary policy.

"We can assume that the economic situation in general is quite satisfactory," Merkel told a news conference in Munich, saying this was down to external factors such as the low oil price and loose monetary policy.

"In this respect, the whole of Europe and especially Germany have better growth prospects than we had at the end of last year," she said. (Reporting by Caroline Copley and Gernot Heller; Editing by Michael Nienaber)