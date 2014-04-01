BERLIN, April 1 Germany's governing coalition
has agreed the outlines of an 8.50 euro ($12) per hour minimum
wage to be introduced next year, covering all but the roughly
one million long-term unemployed, sources close to the talks
said on Tuesday.
Under the deal, companies can pay the long-term unemployed
less than the legal minimum wage for the first six months of a
new job, a concession conservatives in the coalition had pushed
for.
Labour Minister Andrea Nahles, a member of the Social
Democrats (SPD), had intended the exemption to apply only to
those long-term unemployed whose employers received subsidies
for them - fewer than 20,000 people a year in previous years.
Germany's right-left cabinet, made up of Chancellor Angela
Merkel's conservatives and the SPD, is expected to agree on the
compromise at a meeting on Wednesday and the law is meant to go
through Bundestag lower house of parliament by July.
The planned nationwide minimum wage is a signature deal of
the coalition following last year's election, from which Merkel
emerged victorious. But employer lobbies have denounced the
plan, saying it would cost jobs and introduce too much
regulation.
Of the 28 European Union countries, 21 have minimum wages,
the latest data shows. EU states without minimum wages tend to
have smaller low-wage sectors than Germany and a bigger
proportion of their workers are covered by collective wage deals
between unions and employers.
The proportion of workers covered by such deals in Germany
has fallen to 59 percent of the workforce from more than 70
percent in 1998, according to the trade union-funded Hans
Boeckler Foundation.
Other countries have made the minimum wage lower for young
people and apprentices to help those with limited experience or
skills find work.
The deal is likely to apply to workers from age 18, even
though employers wanted it to apply only to workers aged 21 or
older.
Slightly more than a tenth of workers in western Germany
earn less than the proposed 8.50 euros an hour, compared with a
quarter of workers in eastern Germany, according to data from
the IWH institute.
