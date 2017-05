BERLIN Nov 11 Low oil prices, a weak euro and demand from refugees will help to drive growth in Germany in the second half of the year, the Economy Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that the overall performance of Europe's biggest economy remains solid.

The ministry said in its monthly report that it expected a solid expansion in the second half of the year, despite a slowdown in the industrial sector.

