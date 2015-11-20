(Adds analyst)
BERLIN Nov 20 Germany's moderate economic
upswing should continue despite rising risks linked to a cooling
in emerging markets, as robust private consumption remains the
key growth driver of Europe's largest economy, the Finance
Ministry said on Friday.
In its monthly report for November, the ministry said record
employment, rising wages, low interest rates and cheaper energy
were boosting Germans' purchasing power, adding that the mood
among company managers had recently improved.
"The overall conditions in Germany for economic activities
of companies and consumers remain good so that the moderate
economic upswing is likely to continue," it said.
The ministry said exporters' growth prospects in China and
other emerging markets were muted, but stronger demand from the
United States and European economies was helping to compensate.
"Demand from the United States and Britain is likely to
remain strong despite the Volkswagen emissions
scandal," said Berenberg chief economist Holger Schmieding.
On Thursday, data showed German exports to the United States
and Britain surged in the first three quarters, helping
companies to shrug off waning demand from China and Russia.
Schmieding said emerging markets were likely to stabilise
next year. "I expect demand from China to pick up slightly in
2016," he said.
The German economy grew 0.3 percent in the third quarter
after expanding 0.4 percent in the prior three months, with net
foreign trade being a drag in the July-September period while
private and public consumption both increased.
The government predicts economic growth rates of 1.7 percent
for this year and 1.8 percent next year due to strong private
consumption and higher state spending on refugees.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Richard Balmforth
and John Stonestreet)