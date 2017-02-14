BERLIN Feb 14 The German economy looks set for
a solid performance at the start of 2017, with industrial orders
signalling a revival in manufacturing, but trade-related risks
are clouding the outlook, the Economy Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Economic indicators are pointing to a solid start for the
year 2017," the ministry said in its monthly report, adding that
rising orders in manufacturing and construction signalled
economic expansion in the first quarter of 2017.
"However, uncertainties remain especially in the trade
environment," the ministry said. "The outlook for the global
economy remains subdued."
The German economy grew by 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter
and by 1.9 percent in the full-year of 2016, data showed on
Tuesday, as increased state spending, rising private consumption
and construction more than offset a drag from net foreign trade.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Madeline Chambers)