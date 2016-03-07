(Repeats Sunday item)
By Michael Nienaber and Paul Carrel
BERLIN, March 6 Nervousness among buyers of
German goods around the world - often over problems that have
yet to materialise - is forcing some of the nation's small- and
mid-sized manufacturers to postpone investments, and threatening
to stunt economic growth.
These largely family-owned companies of the "Mittelstand",
the backbone of German industry, definitely face trouble this
year in major export markets, such as an economic slowdown in
China and recession in Russia and Brazil.
But much of the anxiety among customers is of a 'what if'
nature: what if turmoil on financial markets spreads to the real
economy, what if the West gets into a serious confrontation with
Russia, what if Britain leaves the European Union?
None of these things may happen, but the risk is that the
fear sets off a self-fulfilling downward spiral, feeding through
to the Mittelstand in the form of expected orders that never
happen, or those already placed that get cancelled.
Larger German corporations - such as Daimler,
BASF and ThyssenKrupp - can afford to look
beyond such near-term uncertainties and are pressing ahead with
investment plans.
However, Mittelstand firms with more modest financial
resources make up roughly 98 percent of German export companies
and they are being held back by a fall in business confidence
caused by the political risks plus this year's dive on stock,
energy and commodity markets.
"We're worried that we are talking ourselves into a crisis,"
said Josef Minster, CEO of the Schlemmer Group, a Bavarian-based
automotive supplier specialised in cable protection systems.
"I see a clear risk here that panic reactions on financial
markets could spill over and hurt the real economy," said
Minster, naming China, Russia and Brazil as the weak spots for
his firm's growth prospects.
STRONGER THAN SENTIMENT
The common feeling in the Mittelstand is that the business
environment is stronger than sentiment, but this may not last.
The concern is that when foreign customers postpone investment
decisions, the exporters are forced to follow suit.
This in turn threatens to drag German growth below the
government's 1.7 percent forecast for this year, despite a
largely buoyant domestic economy.
Stephan Gais, CEO of Mittelstand firm Mahr, which makes
high-end measuring tools used in the auto and chemicals sectors,
cited tensions between the West and Russia over the Ukraine
conflict, the refugee crisis, the British referendum in June on
whether to leave the EU, and general anxiety about terror
attacks as risks to his business.
"If any of these geopolitical issues escalates, then things
will get difficult," said Gais, who is seeing delays in
investment decisions by domestic as well as foreign customers in
Mahr's biggest markets: Germany, the United States and China.
"We're trading from quarter to quarter," he said, adding
that his plan for five percent sales growth this year was
looking challenging, though still achievable. "But I'm not doing
any expansionary investment at the moment."
According to a survey by the Ifo economic institute,
sentiment among German manufacturers plunged last month by its
largest amount since the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers in 2008,
a major event in the global financial crisis.
A breakdown for Mittelstand firms, the KfW-ifo SME
Barometer, highlights the confidence problem.
A sub-index measuring their expectations of future business
fell for the first time since October 2014 below zero, the
long-term average since 1991. And yet the firms still rated
their current business as exceptionally positive.
"This ... shows that the mood is so far affected mainly by
the many disturbing news reports and the concerns and fears they
create, and not by actual economic trends," KfW bank analyst
Klaus Borger said.
Smaller 'micro-cap' companies listed on the stock market are
also cautious. Of those that have reported outlooks this year,
10 gave forecasts above analysts' estimates, 32 in line with
expectations, and 15 below.
By contrast, companies in the blue-chip DAX index able to
take a longer view are investing in new technologies and markets
they believe will grow in due course. Daimler, for example, is
investing 500 million euros ($550 million) in a battery factory
in Germany for electric cars.
Overall, however, investment is weak. Gross investments by
German firms fell 0.5 percent in 2015, the Federal Statistics
Office reported. This meant the economy had to rely largely on
strong private and state consumption to grow 1.7 percent.
HOME COMFORT
"Fear is spreading that the outlook for 2016, which was
optimistic until recently, could suddenly deteriorate," said
Borger, a Mittelstand expert at the KfW state development bank.
But even if the uncertainties fail to clear up as quickly as
they appeared and manufacturing firms shift into a lower gear,
the economy is unlikely to steer towards recession. "The
fundamental conditions for Germany's upswing to continue are
still favourable," Borger said.
German consumers are enjoying record-high employment and
rising real wages, while the state is spending billions of euros
on accommodating and integrating record numbers of asylum
seekers. Therefore neither private nor public consumption is
expected to slow down for some time.
Among Mittelstand companies benefitting from the strong
domestic demand are thousands of construction firms.
"Our order situation is really good; this year will be even
better than 2015," said Willi Grothe, head of the
Brandenburg-based firm Calvoerder Bau which specialises in
building and reconstruction of pre-World War One-style homes.
Overall, Mittelstand firms like Calvoerder Bau produce
nearly half of Germany's economic output, employ more than 15
million staff and provide training for four in five apprentices.
Mario Ohoven, president of the BVMW Mittelstand association,
urged the government to step up support for the sector by
investing in future projects such as digital infrastructure.
However, he added: "Even under considerably worse global
economic conditions, the German Mittelstand has proved itself to
be a guarantor of growth and employment."
