FRANKFURT, Feb 5 Germany's crude oil import bill for 2014 totalled 49.6 billion euros ($56.7 billion), down 10.5 percent from a year earlier, BAFA foreign trade office data showed on Thursday, reflecting lower prices and a drop in volume. The average price of imported oil in December was 411.99 euros per tonne, 11.7 percent down from the previous month and down 31.6 percent from a year earlier, BAFA said. Russia supplied 33.6 percent of the total in the 12 months, while 27.9 percent came from the British and Norwegian North Sea and 18.8 percent from OPEC members, BAFA said. Russia a year ago, before the Ukraine crisis, held a share of 34.7 percent in German imports, showing the developments have not had an impact on oil deliveries targeted at Germany, or those of gas. Crude oil imports: (figures allow for rounding errors) Jan-Dec Jan-Dec Pct 2014 2013 change Import bill 49.6 55.4 - 10.5 (bln euros) Import volume 89.3 90.6 - 1.4 (mln tonnes) Average border price 554.94 611.45 - 9.2 (euros/tonne) Data on specific crude oil import origins, 38 in total, can be found at: here ($1 = 0.8744 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Mark Potter)