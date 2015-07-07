FRANKFURT, July 7 Germany spent 14.6 billion euros ($16.06 billion) on crude oil imports in the first five months of 2015, down 33.3 percent from a year earlier due to lower prices, data released by the BAFA foreign trade office showed on Tuesday. Russia supplied 35.7 percent of the total while 25.9 percent came from the British and Norwegian North Sea and 17.3 percent from OPEC members, BAFA said. Germany imports oil from more than 30 countries. A year earlier, Russia supplied 35.0 percent of German imports, showing there has been virtually no change, despite the Ukraine crisis and European Commission calls for EU members to diversify away from Russian energy imports. Crude oil imports: (figures allow for rounding errors) Jan-May Jan-May Pct 2015 2014 change Import bill 14.6 21.9 - 33.3 (bln euros) Import volume 37.8 37.1 + 2.1 (mln tonnes) Average border price 385.20 591.33 - 34.9 (euros/tonne) Data on specific crude oil import origins, 32 in total, can be found at: here ($1 = 0.9092 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)