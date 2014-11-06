BERLIN, Nov 6 German industrial orders rose just 0.8 percent in September, falling well short of a consensus forecast in a blow to those expecting a rebound after August's steep fall, and heightening concerns about the health of Europe's largest economy. September's modest monthly rise compared with a Reuters consensus forecast for a 2.3 percent gain. Bookings from abroad rose 3.7 percent while domestic orders fell 2.8 percent. The data for August was revised to a 4.2 percent drop from a previously reported drop of 5.7 percent. (Reporting by Berlin newsroom)