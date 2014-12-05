BERLIN Dec 5 German industrial orders rose by
2.5 percent on the month in October, far exceeding a consensus
forecast for a 0.5 percent gain, and adding to signs that
Europe's largest economy is starting to pick up after a weak
third quarter.
The increase was driven by a 5.3 percent rise in domestic
contracts while foreign bookings were up by 0.6 percent.
Factories took 3.0 percent more capital goods orders and 2.5
percent more intermediate goods contracts. On the downside, they
received 0.1 percent fewer consumer products bookings.
The data for September was revised up to a 1.1 percent
increase from a previously reported gain of 0.8 percent.
