BERLIN, March 5 German industrial orders fell
far more than forecast in January, posting their largest drop
since August, data showed on Thursday, casting a shadow over
what had previously looked like a strong start to 2015 for
Europe's largest economy.
Bookings for goods made in Germany declined by 3.9 percent
on the month, data from the Economy Ministry showed,
undershooting the Reuters consensus forecast for a 1.0 percent
decline and undercutting even the lowest estimate for a 2.5
percent fall.
The decrease was driven by sharp falls in contracts for
capital and intermediate goods as well as a slight drop in
orders of consumer products. The Economy Ministry said fewer big
orders also played a role.
The data for December was revised up to a 4.4 percent
increase from an originally reported 4.2 percent gain.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Caroline Copley)