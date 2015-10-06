BERLIN Oct 6 German industrial orders dropped unexpectedly in August due mainly to weaker demand from non-euro zone countries plus the effect of holidays, the economy ministry said on Tuesday.

Contracts for 'Made in Germany' goods were down by 1.8 percent on the month, the data showed, compared with a Reuters consensus forecast for a rise of 0.5 percent.

German factories received 1.2 percent fewer bookings from abroad, driven by a 3.7 percent slide from in demand from non-euro zone countries, while domestic orders fell by 2.6 percent.

The data for July was revised down to a 2.2 percent drop from an originally reported 1.4 percent decline. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers)