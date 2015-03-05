(Adds economist quotes, details, context)
By Michelle Martin
BERLIN, March 5 German industrial orders fell
far more than forecast in January, posting their largest drop
since August, data showed on Thursday, casting a shadow over
what had previously looked like a strong start to 2015 for
Europe's largest economy.
Bookings for goods made in Germany declined by 3.9 percent
on the month after rising sharply in December, data from the
Economy Ministry showed. The headline figure undershot the
Reuters consensus forecast for a 1.0 percent decline and
undercut even the lowest estimate for a 2.5 percent fall.
The decrease was driven by sharp declines in contracts for
capital and intermediate goods and a smaller drop in orders of
consumer products. The Economy Ministry said fewer bulk orders
played a role.
Christian Schulz, senior economist at Berenberg Bank, said
the drop was not as concerning as the big fall in orders last
August, especially because the "Putin shock" had faded and
confidence indicators had headed north.
"But it's a reminder that Germany's growth at the moment is
driven by consumption and not by the manufacturing backbone of
the economy which at least at the beginning of year should
somewhat dampen the growth outlook," he said.
The disappointing figures come after a string of data had
pointed to robust expansion in the first quarter, with business
and investor sentiment surveys improving, unemployment falling
and retail sales surging.
But other recent data on the industrial sector has been
upbeat, with engineering orders climbing by 3 percent on the
year in January thanks to strong demand from abroad while a
survey showed manufacturing sector growth picking up due to the
strongest rise in new orders in seven months.
Private consumption drove 1.6 percent growth in Europe's
economic powerhouse in 2014 but Schulz said other sectors were
likely to gain traction in the second half of this year.
"Because of cheap oil and the weaker euro and very low
funding costs we expect things to gradually improve in the
economy and then to grow with all its pillars - investment,
consumption, exports in the second half of the year," he said.
A breakdown of the data showed demand from the euro zone
plummeted by 9.0 percent, while appetite in Germany and
countries outside of Europe also weakened.
The data for December was revised up to a 4.4 percent
increase from an originally reported 4.2 percent gain.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Caroline Copley and
Toby Chopra)