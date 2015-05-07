BERLIN May 7 Strong domestic demand pushed German industrial orders up in March but weak demand from abroad weighed on the figures, suggesting a only modest start to the year for the manufacturing sector in Europe's largest economy.

Orders increased by 0.9 percent on the month, data from the Economy Ministry showed, but that fell short of expectations for a 1.5 percent rise, according to a Reuters poll.

The data for February was confirmed as having fallen by 0.9 percent.

The ministry said the positive business climate and increase in domestic orders pointed to a positive underlying trend in the industrial sector even though weaker demand from abroad had led to a modest start to the year. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Caroline Copley; Editing by Stephen Brown)