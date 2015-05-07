(Adds detail, economist)
BERLIN May 7 Strong domestic demand pushed
German industrial orders up in March but weak bookings from
abroad weighed on the figures, suggesting only a modest start to
the year for the manufacturing sector in Europe's largest
economy.
Orders increased by 0.9 percent on the month, data from the
Economy Ministry showed, but that fell short of expectations for
a 1.5 percent rise, according to a Reuters poll.
"Weak orders in the first quarter of 2015 warrant a little
bit of caution for the short-term growth outlook of Germany's
manufacturing backbone," said Berenberg economist Christian
Schulz, adding that a weaker euro had not helped volumes.
He said temporary weakness in some export markets, including
the United States, Britain and China, as well as sluggish growth
in France, may have contributed to the weakness in the first
quarter.
Solid domestic demand for capital and investment goods
lifted the overall figure while orders for consumer goods fell
2.2 percent. Bulk contracts rebounded after several weak months,
said the ministry.
"A positive business climate and increase in domestic orders
point to a positive underlying trend in the industrial sector,"
said the ministry, adding that weaker demand from abroad had
nevertheless led to only a modest start to the year.
The German government last month raised its growth forecast
for this year to 1.8 percent, due partly to lower oil prices,
buoyant domestic demand and a lower euro exchange rate.
The data for February was confirmed as having fallen by 0.9
percent.
