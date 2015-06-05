* German orders beat expectations in April
* Strongest gains this year point to upturn in growth
* Bundesbank raises GDP forecasts for 2015 and 2016
(Adds analyst comment, details from BuBa forecast)
By Michael Nienaber
BERLIN, June 5 German industrial orders rose
more sharply than expected in April with strong demand from euro
zone peers outweighing a slip in domestic demand, data showed on
Friday, while the Bundesbank lifted its outlook for growth in
Europe's largest economy.
Orders for goods made in Germany surged by 1.4 percent
overall on the month, the strongest rise so far this year, data
from the Economy Ministry showed on Friday, beating expectations
in a Reuters poll for a 0.5 percent rise.
The increase in April was driven primarily by a powerful
upturn in demand from abroad, which jumped 5.5 percent on the
month, led by orders from the euro zone, while domestic demand
fell by 3.8 percent. It was the biggest increase in foreign
orders since July 2014.
The ministry said that industrial production was likely to
continue gaining momentum with the upswing in the euro zone
giving additional stimulus.
"The gains in orders from the euro zone show that Germany is
starting to reap the benefits of the rebound in growth across
the euro zone," said Berenberg economist Holger Schmieding.
Demand for consumer goods soared by 4.5 percent on the month
while demand for capital goods increased by 2.3 percent. But the
index for intermediate goods fell by 0.9 percent.
The March data was also revised up slightly to show an
increase of 1.1 percent after a previously reported rise of 0.9
percent.
"The strong increase in industrial orders has brightened the
outlook for the second quarter," said Commerzbank analyst Ralph
Solveen.
In a separate report on Friday, the Bundesbank raised its
growth forecast for both this year and next, saying German
workers were benefiting from a robust labour market and hefty
wage increases.
The central bank expects the economy to expand by 1.7
percent in 2015, well up from its December estimate of 1.0
percent although slightly less optimistic than the government,
which expects domestic demand to drive a 1.8 percent expansion
this year.
The Bundesbank also raised its prediction for 2016 growth to
1.8 percent from 1.6 percent. Looking further into the future,
the central bank said that it saw gross domestic product (GDP)
increasing by 1.5 percent in 2017.
It predicted that harmonised consumer price inflation would
rise by 0.5 percent in 2015 and 1.8 percent in 2016.
In the first quarter of 2015, Germany's GDP increased by 0.3
percent. This was a marked slowdown from the 0.7 percent growth
achieved in late 2014, with foreign trade largely to blame.
For the second quarter, leading economic institutes expect
the German economy to gain momentum with an predicted rise of
around 0.5 percent.
(Additional reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Erik
Kirschbaum and Hugh Lawson)