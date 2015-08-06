* Bookings for German goods +3.0 pct q/q in Q2
* Orders rise by 2.0 pct m/m in June, helped by bulk orders
* German economy expected to grow by around 0.3 pct in Q2
By Michelle Martin
BERLIN, Aug 6 German industrial orders recorded
their biggest increase in the April-June period since early
2011, thanks mainly to strong foreign demand despite a slowdown
in China and uncertainty caused by the Greek debt crisis.
Factories in Europe's largest economy received 3.0 percent
more contracts for goods on average in the second quarter than
in the first, data from the economy ministry showed on Thursday.
On a monthly basis, orders climbed by 2.0 percent in June,
smashing the Reuters consensus forecast for a 0.2 percent gain
and overshooting even the highest estimate for a 1.5
percent-increase, though that was partly due to strong bulk
orders.
"Boom. German industrial orders just defied any concerns
about a slowdown of the economy due to the Chinese slowdown or
Greek turbulence," said Carsten Brzeski, an economist at ING,
adding that the weaker euro was helping.
"Today's numbers show that the German economy could take the
current positive momentum into the third quarter," he said.
Preliminary second-quarter German gross domestic product
(GDP) data is due to be published next Friday.
The finance ministry has said the economy probably expanded
by around 0.3 percent in the April-June period - the same rate
as in the first quarter - as domestic demand provided key
support while foreign trade also picked up.
But Andreas Rees, an economist at Unicredit, sounded a note
of caution about the volatile orders data, saying the aircraft
industry - probably Airbus - was probably behind a
surge in bulk orders and that, excluding such factors, demand
for goods made in Germany most likely rose by a weaker 0.3
percent on the month in June.
Nonetheless, he said a strong performance by German
businesses in the second quarter showed optimism was justified.
A breakdown of Thursday's data showed factories' foreign
order books were 4.8 percent fuller while their domestic orders
fell by 2.0 percent.
While capital goods orders surged, appetite for consumer
products and intermediate goods was weaker than in May.
BRIGHT PROSPECTS
The stronger headline figure suggests that industrial output
could pick up in the coming months. The economy ministry said
recent sentiment indicators suggested industry would continue to
grow moderately in the coming months.
In another positive sign, a survey published this week
showed manufacturing activity rose slightly in July as new
contracts piled in.
Some recent forward-looking data has provided grounds for
optimism, with business morale improving after Greece and its
creditors reached an agreement.
Some industrial companies have made upbeat announcements.
Siemens, for example, has performed better than
expected despite weakness in China as the recovery in Europe
helped boost some sales.
But truck maker MAN SE cut its profit and sales
expectations for this year because of a plunge in Brazilian
demand. Food-processing technology maker GEA's orders
dropped by 9 percent on an organic basis in the second quarter.
The data for May was revised down to a 0.3 percent decrease
in contracts from an originally reported 0.2 percent drop.
