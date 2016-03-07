BERLIN, March 7 Weaker domestic demand drove a dip in German industrial orders in January, but a strong rise in bookings from other euro zone countries cushioned the fall, data showed on Monday.

Contracts for 'Made in Germany' goods were down 0.1 percent on the month, the Economy Ministry said. That compared with a Reuters consensus forecast for a decline of 0.3 percent.

Domestic demand fell 1.6 percent while foreign orders rose 1.0 percent, with bookings from the euro zone pushing up 7.5 percent.

The data for December was revised up to a drop of only 0.2 percent from a previously reported fall of 0.7 percent.

"Over the two months, the impulses are from abroad," the ministry said, adding strong foreign demand showed the German industrial sector's competitiveness.

"However, expectations in industry have become considerably overcast and signal only a modest economic upswing in industry." (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel)