BERLIN Dec 6 German industrial orders rose in
October at their fastest pace in more than two years, data
showed on Tuesday, suggesting the industrial sector will prop up
growth in Europe's largest economy in the coming months.
Factories saw demand for their goods climb by 4.9 percent on
the month, the Economy Ministry said. That was the biggest
increase since July 2014 and beat the Reuters consensus forecast
for a 0.6 percent rise by a long stretch.
Domestic demand climbed by 6.3 percent while foreign orders
increased by 3.9 percent despite orders from the euro zone
stagnating.
A 7.2 percent surge in capital goods was the main bright
spot while factories making consumer goods and intermediate
goods also benefitted from stronger demand.
The data for September was revised up to a fall of 0.3
percent from a previously reported drop of 0.6 percent.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)