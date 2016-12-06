BERLIN Dec 6 German industrial orders rose in October at their fastest pace in more than two years, data showed on Tuesday, suggesting the industrial sector will prop up growth in Europe's largest economy in the coming months.

Factories saw demand for their goods climb by 4.9 percent on the month, the Economy Ministry said. That was the biggest increase since July 2014 and beat the Reuters consensus forecast for a 0.6 percent rise by a long stretch.

Domestic demand climbed by 6.3 percent while foreign orders increased by 3.9 percent despite orders from the euro zone stagnating.

A 7.2 percent surge in capital goods was the main bright spot while factories making consumer goods and intermediate goods also benefitted from stronger demand.

The data for September was revised up to a fall of 0.3 percent from a previously reported drop of 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)