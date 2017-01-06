BERLIN Jan 6 Weak demand both at home and
abroad drove a bigger-than-expected fall in German industrial
orders in November, marking a slight correction after a surge in
the prior month, data showed on Friday.
Contracts for goods 'Made in Germany' were down by 2.5
percent on the month, the Economy Ministry said. That was the
biggest monthly drop since November 2014 and compared with a
Reuters consensus forecast for a fall of 2.3 percent.
Domestic demand decreased 2.8 percent while foreign orders
fell 2.3 percent, with demand from euro zone countries down 2.7
percent.
The data for October was revised up to a rise of 5.0 percent
from a previously reported increase of 4.9 percent. This marked
the biggest monthly rise since July 2014.
