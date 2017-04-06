BERLIN, April 6 German industrial orders picked
up in February after plummeting the previous month but the rise
in contracts for factories in Europe's largest economy was
weaker than expected, data showed on Thursday.
Contracts for 'Made in Germany' goods were up by 3.4 percent
on the month, the Economy Ministry said. That missed the Reuters
consensus forecast for a 4.0 percent increase but came after an
upwardly revised drop of 6.8 percent in January.
A breakdown of the February data showed domestic demand
surged by 8.1 percent while foreign orders were unchanged.
Bookings from the euro zone fell by 2.4 percent.
The Economy Ministry said it expected the industrial
sector's performance to improve slightly.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin)