BERLIN Oct 5 German industrial orders dropped
more than expected in August due to a slide in domestic
contracts, Economy Ministry data showed on Friday, dashing hopes
that domestic demand will fuel growth in Europe's largest
economy.
Seasonally and price-adjusted order intake dipped 1.3
percent on the month, coming in below the mid-range forecast in
a Reuters poll of 35 economists that had seen contracts dropping
0.5 percent on the month.
Domestic bookings fell by 3.0 percent , driven by a 6.8
percent drop in contracts for capital goods, and foreign orders
were unchanged, despite a 2.4 percent gain in euro zone orders.
"The volume of large orders was significantly below average
in August," the Economy Ministry said in a statement. "We do not
expect a stronger decline in economy activity at the moment."
"The industrial sector should develop cautiously for the
time being."
The data for July was revised downward to a rise of 0.3
percent from a gain of 0.5 percent.