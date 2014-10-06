* Industry orders fall by 5.7 pct m/m
* Capital goods producers hit hard
* Weak euro zone, crises abroad, fewer bulk orders to blame
(Adds detail, economist quotes)
By Michelle Martin
BERLIN, Oct 6 German industrial orders tumbled
in August by their largest amount since the height of the global
financial crisis in 2009, casting a shadow over Europe's largest
economy at a time when Berlin faces pressure to loosen the
fiscal reins and spend more.
Data from the German economy ministry showed contracts
plunged 5.7 percent on the month, far weaker than a Reuters
consensus forecast for a 2.5 percent drop.
Bookings from countries outside the euro zone plummeted 9.9
percent, while those from within the single currency bloc fell
by 5.7 percent. Domestic orders also dipped by 2.0 percent.
"That clearly bodes ill for the fourth quarter," said
Carsten Brzeski, senior economist at ING. "It's not only a Putin
fear factor - Germany is also suffering from the weakness of its
euro zone peers."
The German economy had a strong start to the year but shrank
by 0.2 percent in the second quarter and some economists have
warned it could contract again in the third quarter, pushing it
into a technical recession.
The bad economic news comes at a time when Germany faces
pressure from partners and the European Central Bank to spend
more to help boost stalling European growth. German Chancellor
Angela Merkel's government has said it has little wiggle room
for stimulus given its promise to balance the federal budget
next year.
A media report at the weekend said the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) will this week cut its estimates for German
economic growth in 2014 and 2015 to around 1.5 percent for each
year due to the crises in Ukraine and the Middle East.
The Economy Ministry said manufacturers took on fewer bulk
orders than average in August and added that orders in July -
which were revised up to a rise of 4.9 percent from a previously
reported gain of 4.6 percent - had been boosted by the late
summer holidays.
But it said that even taking such volatility into
consideration, order levels were weak overall due to the subdued
euro zone economy and uncertainty caused by crises abroad.
Factories producing capital goods had a particularly rough
month, with 8.5 percent fewer orders flowing in than in July,
while intermediate goods manufacturers also suffered.
Consumer goods orders, which were up by 3.7 percent thanks
to a surge foreign contracts, were the only bright spot.
The weak data comes after a survey last week showed
Germany's manufacturing activity shrinking for the first time in
15 months in September as new orders dried up.
Orders lie 0.3 percent below second-quarter levels, the
Economy Ministry said.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)