BERLIN Oct 6 German industrial orders posted their biggest drop in August since the height of the global financial crisis in 2009 due to the subdued euro zone economy and uncertainty caused by crises abroad, data from the Economy Ministry showed on Monday.

Contracts plunged by 5.7 percent on the month, undershooting by far the Reuters consensus forecast for a 2.5 percent drop.

Bookings from the euro zone slumped by 5.7 percent while domestic orders decreased by 2.0 percent.

The data for July was revised up to a rise of 4.9 percent from a previously reported gain of 4.6 percent. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)