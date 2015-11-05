* Factories receive fewer bookings from abroad
* Industry orders drop for third consecutive month
By Michael Nienaber
BERLIN, Nov 5 German industrial orders dropped
unexpectedly in September due mainly to weaker foreign demand,
in a sign that Europe's biggest economy may loose steam at the
end of this year.
Contracts for 'Made in Germany' goods were down by 1.7
percent on the month, the economy ministry said on Thursday. It
is the first time since the summer of 2011 that orders have
dropped for three consecutive months and compares with a Reuters
consensus forecast for a rise of 1.0 percent.
German factories received 2.4 percent fewer bookings from
abroad, driven by a 6.7 percent slide in demand from euro zone
countries, while domestic orders fell by 0.6 percent. Bookings
from outside the currency bloc inched up 0.7 percent.
ING Bank economist Carsten Brzeski said the data signalled
that a dip over the summer might have been more than a
vacation-driven breather.
"The fact that new orders have dropped for three consecutive
months suggests that our positive take on the German industry
got some scratches," he said, adding that the emissions scandal
engulfing carmaker Volkswagen had not yet shown up
in the data.
The only bright spot was slightly higher demand from
non-euro zone countries, suggesting that the slowdown in China
was having only a limited impact on German industry, he added.
In the less volatile three-month comparison, factory orders
fell 2.8 percent on the quarter in the July-September period,
with domestic demand inching up 0.3 percent, bookings from euro
zone countries rising 0.9 percent and orders from countries
outside the currency bloc plunging 8.6 percent.
"Overall, industrial orders are currently in a weak phase,
mainly due to slow demand from non-euro zone states," the
ministry said. It added, however, that business morale remained
good with demand from domestic and euro zone customers still
pointing upwards.
The data comes after the BGA wholesalers and exporters body
last week raised its forecast for export growth for 2015, saying
demand from Europe and the United States would offset weaker
emerging markets and any negative impact from the VW scandal.
Fitting into this picture, premium carmaker BMW on
Tuesday reported a surprise rise in third-quarter operating
income as strong sales in higher-margin core European markets
outweighed weak demand in China.
The German government expects strong private consumption and
higher state spending on refugees to drive growth in Europe's
largest economy by 1.7 percent this year and by 1.8 percent
next.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Madeline Chambers)