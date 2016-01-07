(Adds details, analyst quotes)
BERLIN Jan 7 Healthy domestic demand fuelled a
bigger-than-expected rise in German industrial orders in
November, data showed on Thursday, providing further evidence
that Europe's biggest economy gained momentum at the end of last
year.
Contracts for 'Made in Germany' goods were up 1.5 percent
on the month, the economy ministry said. The second consecutive
monthly rise compared with a Reuters consensus forecast for a
rise of 0.1 percent.
"After declining industrial orders in the third quarter, the
impression of a subdued upturn in the manufacturing industry is
becoming clearer," the ministry said. "The sentiment indicators
for industry are also sending positive signals."
Domestic demand was up 2.6 percent, compared with a 0.6 rise
in foreign orders.
"This shift of the German economy towards more domestic
activity is probably the theme of 2015," said ING Bank analyst
Carsten Brzeski. "With record low inflation, record high
employment, record low unemployment, strong consumption and the
surge in domestic orders, the year 2015 marks the successful
transition towards more balanced growth."
A 0.2 percent increase in November retail sales also pointed
to strengthening domestic demand after a 0.1 percent decline in
October.
The rise in domestic demand helps traditionally
export-oriented Germany better weather a slowdown in emerging
markets such as China and Brazil.
(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Madeline Chambers and
Kevin Liffey)