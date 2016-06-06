BERLIN, June 6 German industrial orders dropped
more than expected in April due to weaker foreign demand for
goods, data showed on Monday, suggesting global uncertainty left
its mark on Europe's biggest economy at the start of the second
quarter.
Contracts for 'Made in Germany' goods were down 2.0 percent
on the month, the Economy Ministry said, marking the biggest
monthly fall in nine months. That compared with a Reuters
consensus forecast for a drop of 0.5 percent.
Domestic demand rose by 1.3 percent while foreign orders
dropped by 4.3 percent, with demand from non-euro zone countries
plunging by 8.3 percent.
The data for March was revised up to a rise of 2.6 percent
from a previously reported gain of 1.9 percent.
"The weak start to the second quarter was largely a result
of fluctuating orders for capital goods from non-euro zone
countries," the Economy Ministry said in a statement.
It added, however, that the trend for orders continued to
increase moderately.
