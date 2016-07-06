BERLIN, July 6 German industrial orders were
unchanged in May due to weaker domestic demand, data showed on
Wednesday, disappointing market expectations and suggesting that
growth in Europe's largest economy will slow in the second
quarter.
The zero reading for bookings of 'Made in Germany' goods was
below a Reuters consensus forecast for a rise of 1.0
percent.
Domestic demand fell by 1.9 percent while foreign orders
rose 1.4 percent with demand from euro zone countries surging
4.0 percent.
The data for April was slightly revised to a drop of 1.9
percent from a previously reported fall of 2.0 percent.
"The orders in the industrial sector so far have been
broadly stable this year apart from monthly fluctuations," the
Economy Ministry said in a statement.
"Business sentiment in the industrial sector recently
improved again and is pointing to a further solid development."
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Caroline Copley)