BERLIN May 8 German industrial orders rose as
expected in March, data showed on Monday, suggesting factories
will contribute to overall growth in Europe's largest economy in
coming months.
Contracts for 'Made in Germany' goods were up by 1 percent
on the month, the Economy Ministry said. That was on par with
the Reuters consensus forecast and followed an upwardly revised
rise of 3.5 percent in February.
A breakdown of the March data showed domestic demand fell by
3.8 percent and foreign orders were up by 4.8 percent, with
bookings from euro zone countries rising by 6.8 percent.
"Activity in the industrial sector remains very lively and
has increased in the last two months," the ministry said in a
statement. "The industrial sector is in a favourable economic
situation."
(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Andrea Shalal)