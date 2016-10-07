BERLIN Oct 7 German industrial production rose
more than expected in August, posting its biggest increase since
January to rebound from the steepest fall in 23 months last
month and signal that the industry sector will contribute to
growth in the third quarter.
Industrial output rose by 2.5 percent on the month, data
from the Economy Ministry showed on Friday, ahead of the
consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for an increase of 0.8
percent.
It was the highest monthly increase since January, when
output rose by 2.8 percent. Production had fallen by 1.5 percent
in July.
"All in all the results indicate a presumably restrained
increase of production in the industry sector in the third
quarter," the Economy Ministry said in a statement.
Construction was the only sector to post a drop, falling by
1.2 percent. A 3.3 percent in manufacturing output more than
compensated for the fall in construction, the data showed.
