BERLIN Feb 7 Weaker output in manufacturing and
construction drove the biggest monthly drop in German industrial
production in nearly eight years, data showed on Tuesday.
Industrial output fell by 3.0 percent on the month, data
from the Economy Ministry showed. This was much weaker than the
consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a rise of 0.3 percent
and the steepest drop since January 2009.
The fall was due to a 3.4 percent drop in manufacturing
output and a 1.7 decrease in construction.
The November reading was revised up to a rise of 0.5 percent
from a previously reported rise of 0.4 percent, helping
quarterly output to decline by just -0.1 percent.
"Orders in manufacturing and construction and also sentiment
indicators in these sectors are signalling a revival of output
growth in coming months," the Economy Ministry said.
