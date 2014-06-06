BERLIN, June 6 German industrial output edged up
in April but came in lower than expected as the traditional
spring rebound turned out weaker than usual due to a mild
winter, data from the Economy Ministry showed on Friday.
Industrial production climbed by 0.2 percent on the month,
helped by a strong rise in energy production, missing the
consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a gain of 0.4 percent.
"The good order level in manufacturing and construction as
well as continued optimism among firms points to the upward
trend continuing," the ministry said in a statement.
The data for March was revised down to a fall of 0.6 percent
from a previously reported drop of 0.5 percent.
