BERLIN, July 7 German industrial output
stagnated in May, data from the Economy Ministry showed on
Tuesday, with increases in consumer and capital goods helping to
offset weakness in construction.
Production in Europe's biggest economy was unchanged
month-on-month, the economy ministry said. This fell just short
of a consensus forecast for a 0.1 percent rise.
The April figure was revised down to a rise of 0.6 percent
from a previously reported gain of 0.9 percent.
"Industrial output continued its upward trend. The
industrial sector seems to be strengthening," the ministry said
in a statement.
Output of consumer goods rose by 1.3 percent on the month,
and production of capital goods rose by 0.4 percent.
Construction contracted by 0.5 percent.
German economic growth slowed to 0.3 percent in the first
quarter of this year, but many economists expect it to grow
faster in the April-June period.
Despite a dip in industrial orders in May, the Economy
Ministry said on Monday that economic activity in Germany's
manufacturing sector is picking up slightly.
Economists blamed temporary weakness in the construction
sector for the lack of momentum in Germany's industrial sector
in the second quarter but were heartened by a slightly stronger
manufacturing sector.
"The rise in industrial orders also gives us hope that
production will accelerate in this sector in June. Overall, the
economic recovery is continuing," said Ulrike Kastens, economist
at Sal Oppenheim.
Last month, Germany's Bundesbank raised its forecasts for
growth in Europe's largest economy for both this year and next,
saying workers were benefiting from a robust labour market and
hefty wage hikes.
