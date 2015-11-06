(Corrects quote in paragraph 9 to say 'headwind', not
'tailwind')
* Industrial output falls 1.1 pct month/month in September
* Biggest fall since Aug 2014, bucks consensus for rise
* Factories feeling headwind from emerging markets - econ
minister
* Economy will have to rely on consumption - economist
By Caroline Copley
BERLIN, Nov 6 German industrial output posted
its steepest drop in more than a year in September, suggesting
Europe's biggest economy may feel a year-end chill from a
slowdown in emerging markets.
The 1.1 percent drop announced on Friday was the second
consecutive monthly fall in production and defied expectations
in a Reuters poll for a rise of 0.5 percent.
Combined with September's sharp decline in industrial
orders, due mainly to weaker foreign demand, the fall in output
will feed speculation that the economy may lose steam at the end
of the year.
Economists said the data suggested that the economy could
not rely on industry to support growth as it heads into the
final quarter.
"The result for the third quarter really does not look good
and contrasts with the still-good sentiment indicators," said
Ulrike Kastens, economist at Sal. Oppenheim.
"In view of the problems in emerging markets, it's hard for
us to imagine where a quick rebound for German industry should
come from," she said, adding that consumption remained the only
ray of hope.
Output declined across all sectors, except for energy, which
notched up a 0.3 percent increase.
In the less volatile three-month comparison, factories
produced 0.3 percent fewer goods on the quarter in the
July-September period, with an increase in construction failing
to fully offset a fall in manufacturing output.
"After a good development in the first half, German industry
is currently experiencing a light headwind from the world
economy, in particular due to a slowdown in some large emerging
markets," the Economy Ministry said in a statement.
Nonetheless, businesses continue to remain positive, the
ministry said, suggesting the current dry spell would only be
limited.
The data comes after the BGA wholesalers' and exporters'
body last week raised its forecast for export growth for 2015,
saying demand from Europe and the United States would offset
weaker emerging markets and any negative impact from the
Volkswagen scandal.
The German government expects strong private consumption and
higher state spending on refugees to drive growth in Europe's
largest economy by 1.7 percent this year and by 1.8 percent next
year.
(Additional reporting by Joseph Nasr and Rene Wagner; Editing
by Hugh Lawson and Kevin Liffey)