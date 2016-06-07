BERLIN, June 7 German industrial output rose
slightly more than expected in April, suggesting that the motor
of Europe's largest economy was humming along at the start of
the second quarter.
Output rose by 0.8 percent on the month, data from the
Economy Ministry showed on Tuesday, just ahead of the consensus
forecast in a Reuters poll for a 0.7 percent increase.
The March reading was revised up to -1.1 from an initially
reported fall of 1.3 percent.
Makers of capital goods, manufacturing and the energy sector
reported strong output figures, while output at construction
companies declined.
"Industrial output got off to a decent start in the second
quarter," the Economy Ministry said in a statement.
Sentiment among companies had brightened in recent months
and industry should continue with its moderate recovery, it
added.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Madeline Chambers)