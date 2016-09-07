BERLIN, Sept 7 German industrial production
unexpectedly fell in July, sending a negative signal at the
start of the third quarter as it recorded its steepest fall in
23 months.
Industrial output fell by 1.5 percent on the month, data
from the Economy Ministry showed on Wednesday, confounding the
consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for an increase of 0.2
percent.
"Companies in the industry sector continue to adopt a wait
and see approach because of sluggishness in the global export
markets," the Economy Ministry said in a statement.
A 1.8 percent rise in output in the construction sector and
an surge of 2.6 percent in energy output were not enough to
offset a 2.3 percent fall in manufacturing, the data showed.
The June reading was revised up to a rise of 1.1 percent
from a previously reported rise of 0.8 percent.
(Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michael Nienaber)