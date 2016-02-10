(Repeats Tuesday report)
* Private, state spending at home to drive economy this year
* Germans' appetite for imports grows as real incomes rise
* State spending on asylum seekers to boost growth too
* But trade and current account surpluses remain large
* Sceptics say change won't last unless surpluses shrink
By Michael Nienaber
BERLIN, Feb 9 In 2010, France's then Finance
Minister Christine Lagarde urged Germany to boost economic
demand at home and help weaker euro zone states recover from the
global crisis. Six years on, it is delivering - up to a point
and as much by accident as by design.
Those who say Germany is gradually rebalancing its economy,
after decades of relying mainly on its exporters for growth,
point to forecasts that domestic demand will account for all of
this year's expansion.
Others, however, doubt whether the shift towards greater
spending by private citizens, industry and the state marks a
lasting, structural change in the economy. Germany's trade and
broader current account surpluses remain high, they say.
A third group warns that if Germany gets too keen on
consuming, rather than producing the high quality goods it has
long sold to the world, it may not bounce back from future
downturns in the way it did from the global crisis of 2007-09.
One thing is certain: Germans are sucking in more imports
from other euro zone countries, helping to encourage growth and
employment among the neighbours.
One such is 35-year-old house husband Augustin Tougas whose
wife works as a teacher in Berlin and has just got a pay rise of
more than four percent, well above inflation which hit a
record-low of 0.1 percent last year.
They've just spent 300 euros ($340) on an Italian espresso
machine. After disturbed nights caring for their two small
children, a stiff coffee is what they need to prepare for the
day. "It's a belated Christmas present for ourselves. We just
felt we should give ourselves a treat," Tougas told Reuters.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF), which Lagarde now
heads, cautiously welcomes the trend towards greater
consumption. "Domestic demand is increasingly playing more of a
role as growth driver in Germany, which should contribute to
rebalancing both inside and outside the euro area," said an IMF
official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity.
The year Lagarde made her plea, net foreign trade accounted
for almost a third of growth in the German economy, which was
then recovering from the financial crisis much more rapidly than
other major euro zone countries.
By last year, this contribution had shrunk sharply with
domestic demand instead accounting for the lion's share: 1.5
percentage points of the 1.7 percent growth rate.
This year, Berlin expects growth to be entirely
domestically-driven. Net foreign trade will only hinder the
expansion, with overall exports hurt by waning demand for 'Made
in Germany' goods from emerging markets such as China, where the
economy is slowing, and Russia which is in recession.
GRAPHICS: German trade with euro area:
reut.rs/1W6pGpN
Contributions to GDP growth:
reut.rs/1Wbg4u1
REFUGEE FACTOR
The rebalancing that has been achieved so far is due both to
factors over which Berlin has no control, and government policy
decisions - some made over a decade ago.
Chancellor Angela Merkel can claim some of the credit in at
least one respect. Her public welcome for refugees from wars in
Syria and elsewhere helped to encourage more than one million
people to seek asylum in Germany last year.
The conservative chancellor has decided to spend not only a
large part of her political capital on the migrant crisis, but
also last year's entire budget surplus of 12 billion euros on
accommodating and integrating the record influx of refugees.
While Merkel's refugee policy is politically controversial,
it is undoubtedly an economic game-changer for Germany's ageing
society. The DIW economic institute estimates that the state
will spend over 30 billion euros on refugees in 2016 and 2017,
adding about 0.3 percentage points to annual growth.
Other factors lie beyond her influence. Record low interest
rates set by the European Central Bank are encouraging Germans
to borrow and spend, while the slump in global oil prices has
helped to push down inflation, raising their purchasing power.
With Germans' appetite for foreign goods rising, imports
from other euro zone countries climbed to 350.5 billion euros in
2014 from 302.2 billion in 2010, data from the Federal Statistic
Office show. This helped to reduce Germany's trade surplus with
the rest of the euro zone to 63.2 billion euros in 2014 from
88.6 billion euros in 2010.
In 2015, imports from other euro zone countries further rose
by nearly four percent, preliminary data showed on Tuesday.
Germany, however, can't shake off its habits that easily.
The trade surplus with the world jumped to 247.8 billion euros
last year from 213.6 billion in 2014, the data showed.
The wider current account surplus also hit a record 249.1
billion euros in 2015. This reflects how Germans
also remain a nation of savers, with pension funds investing
this money in the likes of French and Italian government debt,
and returning interest payments boosting the surplus.
Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg private
bank, says the collapse in oil prices is masking the underlying
trend of imports rising faster than exports. "Over time,
Germany's external surplus will decline," he said. "But as
Germany can now import its energy much more cheaply, the current
account surplus may not yet shrink in 2016."
Others are less confident. "Germany's trade and current
account surpluses are still big. When the surpluses start
declining, then I will be confident that a lasting rebalancing
has taken place," said Professor Paul De Grauwe of the London
School of Economics.
Economics commentator Philippe Legrain sees no sign that the
current account surplus - which he called the "biggest economic
imbalance in the euro zone and indeed the world" - is shrinking.
"A genuine rebalancing requires much higher wages commensurate
with workers' increased productivity over the past two decades
and increased domestic investment, both public and private."
Credit for the increased productivity largely goes to
Merkel's Social Democrat predecessor Gerhard Schroeder, who
reformed the labour market more than a decade ago.
Highly unpopular at the time, the reforms - which cut
industry's labour costs and boosted its competitiveness - cost
Schroeder the 2005 election. But they transformed Germany from
"the sick man of Europe" into one of the continent's most
dynamic economies.
Now Germans are enjoying the pay-off in the form of
record-high employment while the buoyant economy allowed
companies and unions to agree last year on the highest real wage
increase in more than 20 years.
On top of this, the introduction of a national minimum wage
of 8.50 euros per hour last year has raised the purchasing power
of low-income households. Here again, Merkel cannot necessarily
claim the credit - the Social Democrats made this a condition
for joining a coalition with her centre-right bloc in 2013.
However, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has signalled
the government may also do its part beyond the spending on
refugees, despite its policy of balancing the budget. Schaeuble
has eased his hardline stance on austerity, saying the cherished
goal of a zero budget deficit should not be a dogma.
Under the German budget law, the "Schuldenbremse" or debt
brake allows the federal government to borrow new debt up to a
the equivalent of 0.35 percent of annual gross domestic product.
The big question is how sustainable the shift to a
consumption-driven upswing will be as weaker foreign demand may
prompt export-oriented firms to cut costs and hold down wages.
"Beneath the glamorous surface, the competitiveness of the
German economy has started to erode," said Commerzbank chief
economist Joerg Kraemer. "After the next big recession, Germany
will not rise like a phoenix from the ashes."
($1 = 0.8868 euros)
(Additional reporting by David Lawder in Washington; editing by
David Stamp)