BERLIN Feb 19 Growing domestic demand in
Germany and public spending on refugees is set to underpin
growth in Europe's biggest economy this year, offsetting a
decline in exports hit by global economic weakness, the Finance
Ministry said on Friday.
The German government expects private consumption to rise by
1.9 percent this year in real terms, the ministry said in its
February report. Tax revenues rose 3.7 percent in January to
22.1 billion euros from the same month last year.
Germany took in 1.1 million migrants last year, many of them
fleeing war and poverty in countries such as Syria, Iraq and
Afghanistan. The government will spend last year's entire budget
surplus of 12 billion euros on accommodating and integrating
them but has ruled out raising tax to cover the costs.
"Private and public consumption will probably continue to
rise against the background of the ongoing increase in
employment and the demands of migration," said the report.
According to documents seen by Reuters on Thursday, the
ministry estimates additional federal spending of 10.7 billion
euros in 2017, mostly to cover migrant-related costs.
Nevertheless, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble aims to
maintain a balanced budget every year until 2020.
A poll by the influential Ifo institute showed four in 10
German economists think the influx of migrants will be a drag on
the economy with only 23 percent viewing them as beneficial,
with 37 percent undecided.
Meanwhile, exports are suffering from sluggish global growth
and economic, as well as political, uncertainty. Exports started
declining in the middle of the year and shrank 1.5 percent in
the last quarter from the third quarter, although they grew 6.4
percent in 2015 overall.
"Developments in foreign trade will largely depend on a
recovery in the global economy, especially further developments
in emerging markets and the United States," the report said.
Risks related to foreign trade also dampened the mood among
some German companies and industrial activity also decreased
significantly in the fourth quarter.
But full order books and rising revenues in December point
to an upswing in the industrial sector in the spring, the
ministry said.
It also said that the labour market was "exceptionally
positive", with employment rates rising and companies expanding
their payrolls.
It expects this positive trend to continue but also said
that the integration of refugees into the job market would
gradually push up unemployment rates.
The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development
(OECD) earlier cut its forecast for economic growth in Germany
to 1.3 percent for this year from its previous estimate of 1.8
percent.
(Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Alison Williams)