BERLIN Jan 30 German retail sales will climb by 1.5 percent in nominal terms to around 466 billion euros this year after increasing by 1.9 percent in 2014, Germany's HDE retail association said on Friday.

HDE said consumers would likely benefit from a strong labour market and rising wages while they also have little incentive to save due to low interest rates.

German consumer sentiment surged to its highest level in more than 13 years heading into February, a survey showed on Wednesday, as lower oil prices meant shoppers in Europe's largest economy had more spare cash.

HDE's figures can differ from official data released by the Federal Statistics Office as they include different branches of retail. The official data showed earlier on Friday that nominal retail sales were up by 1.7 percent last year. (Reporting by Rene Wagner; Writing by Michelle Martin)